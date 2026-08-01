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The Key to World Domination
What is the key to world domination?*
Aug 1
•
Michael Huemer
26
1
3
July 2026
Defense Without Government
Here, I address one of the biggest challenges for anarcho-capitalists: How could an anarchist society avoid being taken over by foreign governments?
Jul 25
•
Michael Huemer
48
4
12
Should We Want to Die?
The human condition ends in death, but is there anything to do besides simply accepting it?
Jul 18
•
Iskra Fileva
46
2
The State of the Humanities in America
1.
Jul 11
•
Michael Huemer
44
1
7
Law & Order Without Government
Here, I explain how to have law and order without a state.*
Jul 4
•
Michael Huemer
62
2
6
June 2026
Gendered Toxicity
1.
Jun 27
•
Michael Huemer
83
3
6
What Else Do We Want Out of Life?
Sometimes, we suffer on account of terrible circumstances such as living in a war zone or getting diagnosed with a grave illness at a young age.
Jun 20
•
Iskra Fileva
86
8
Don't Trust the Media*
1.
Jun 13
•
Michael Huemer
81
4
10
Predation Under Democracy
Here, I summarize the failings of democracy.*
Jun 6
•
Michael Huemer
82
1
10
May 2026
Progressive Intellectuals: Image vs. Reality
I have spent many years around progressive intellectuals.
May 30
•
Michael Huemer
234
15
52
What If There Is No Authority?
Here, I explain my basic argument for libertarianism.*
May 23
•
Michael Huemer
66
5
5
In Praise of Job Destruction
Here, I explain why I support job-destroying technologies such as AI and robots.
May 16
•
Michael Huemer
125
8
12
© 2026 Michael Huemer
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