Fake Noûs

Fake Noûs

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DavesNotHere's avatar
DavesNotHere
Jul 4

Tyler Cowen has published a version of the criticism of competing defense agencies that is a bit harder to respond to. Briefly, the industry of competing agencies must have the ability to enforce prohibitions on extortion. Either they have this ability or they do not. If they did not have it, that would be bad, as extortion rackets would appear. But if they do have it, that means they can use it to discipline each other. If They are able to collude to exclude rogue agencies, they are able to collude to exclude agencies for other reasons. And one of those reasons might be that the excluded agency refused to go along with a plan to cartelize the industry.

Both David Friedman and Brian Caplan have responded to Cowen's argument, and Cowen has replied to them. Caplan's response included an interesting analogy with the credit card industry, which involves networks of banks cooperating to discipline fellow members.

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Simon Laird's avatar
Simon Laird
Jul 4

Some people say we should have a system called "democracy", but it obviously wouldn't work in practice. The criminals would just form their own political movement and vote to make crime legal!

For example, someone named Chesa Boudin, whose parents were murderers and robbers, might get elected as DA and let a bunch of criminals go free without prosecution.

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