Fake Noûs

Fake Noûs

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
19hEdited

Even in the 60s, when I saw Star Trek (TOS) as a kid, I wondered how the Klingons ever developed any technology at all, let alone space travel. They seemed far too interested in fighting.

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