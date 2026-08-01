What is the key to world domination?*

Note: I am not promoting world domination. Domination and conquest, contrary to popular opinion, are bad. So if any of my readers happen to be emperors, I advise you to stop attacking people and give up your empires. Nevertheless, many human societies have attempted conquest, and it is interesting to consider who has been most successful in this immoral endeavor.

1. Strength and Aggression

You might intuitively think that the societies that conquered the most would be the ones with the strongest, most aggressive men.

If you watch the great 23rd-century documentary Star Trek, the Klingon Empire is portrayed as populated by hyper-aggressive males who look like they are hopped up on steroids and are always looking for an excuse to fight. (Lieutenant Worf’s recommendation in any situation seems to be to fight someone.)

Superficially, you think, “Oh yes, they would be very formidable opponents. Of course they have an empire.” But then you realize that that would only be true if you are from a primitive tribe. In TV shows and movies, people often wind up fighting with their fists, swords, or similar weapons, because this is dramatic and entertaining. Then physical strength and fighting skill seems important. But why would an army with access to guns bother with swords, “bat’leths”, or other weapons that require strength and skill?

“Okay,” you might think, “so physical strength is irrelevant. But at least the Klingons’ general aggressiveness would lead to their building an empire, right?” But then you realize that this aggressiveness means that the Klingons would constantly be fighting with each other. Their technology would still be primitive and their society (or societies, since they would probably be divided into a myriad of failed states) would be poor, because the whole culture is oriented towards violence and “honor”, rather than knowledge or productivity. Even if the Klingons spent a much greater percentage of their resources on the military, the Federation would be able to walk all over them. It doesn’t matter how physically strong or skilled your soldiers are if you can barely afford to arm them with knives while your opponents have guns.

The Klingons aren’t real, so why are they interesting? Because their portrayal illustrates tendencies toward erroneous thinking. The fact that we do not notice the incredible implausibility of their portrayal (it took me years to notice it) suggests a tendency to think that aggressiveness on the part of a society’s members makes the society strong vis-a-vis other societies. That is the opposite of the truth. Among real societies, the ones with the most aggressive cultures are among the least successful—both in war and in general.

If the men of a society were highly peaceful and cooperative with each other and only aggressive toward other societies, then they would be formidable opponents. But that combination is improbable; there seems to be a single, general aggressiveness trait, so the people who are eager to attack foreigners are also prone to fighting with members of their own society.

One of history’s greatest conquerors was Genghis Khan, widely known for his ruthless violence, who may have (directly or indirectly) killed 5-10% of the entire world’s population during the 13th century. Again, in primitive times, extreme aggressiveness might be successful. But a Genghis-like ruler would not be so successful today.

Aside: Genghis Khan is lionized in Mongolia, where they have statues honoring him and such. They downplay his ruthless conquests and emphasize his contributions to good governance and making Mongolia great.

2. Cooperation

The British

Maybe in individual combat, victory usually goes to the more aggressive person. But in conflicts between societies, victory more often goes to the society whose members are more cooperative and hence less aggressive. That is because cooperativeness on the part of individuals enables the society as a whole to become wealthier and more advanced. If they still have enough aggressiveness to go to war with a more aggressive society, their wealth and advancement help them win.

Q: Who were the greatest conquerors in the history of the Earth?

A: The British. Below is a map of the British Empire at its height circa 1921 – the largest empire in history, covering about a quarter of the world’s land.

The British are not exactly known for their aggressive, dominant personalities or their terrifying warriors, so you might naively wonder, “How could they be history’s greatest conquerors?” But that is precisely why they were history’s greatest conquerors. The British did not conquer all that territory through their huge muscles; they did it through being advanced, prosperous, and well-organized.

Then the British gave up their empire. Roughly speaking, they, and the dominant cultures of the world, became even more cooperative and less aggressive, and thus they lost the will to maintain an empire. It’s as if there was an optimal level of cooperativeness for empire-building purposes, the British reached something close to that level, then surpassed it and started shrinking their empire. All of the world seems to be moving in the same direction morally, so there may never be an empire comparable to the British Empire again.

The Americans

After the British, the U.S. took over as the world’s dominant nation. Since colonialism has gone out of fashion, we don’t have much of an empire. (We have 14 territories, of which 5 are inhabited, all islands or collections of islands.) But our influence on the rest of the world is unparalleled; see my earlier post, “Is America Failing or Kicking Ass?” One thing I neglected to mention in that post: More people around the world speak English than any other language. That is due to the dominance, first of the British, then of the Americans.

Not coincidentally, the U.S. was founded by the British and inherited key institutions and traditions from them. Much of American common law is directly inherited from British common law. America’s founding philosophy is largely that of the 17th-century English philosopher John Locke.

The values of individualistic cooperation

What are the key values that have enabled Britain and then America to be so powerful? Above, I vaguely spoke of “cooperativeness.” But there is a particular kind of cooperativeness, which might not be what most people think of when they hear the word. You might think of highly “cooperative” people as people who like to sacrifice themselves for the good of society and also expect their fellow citizens to do the same. That is not what I have in mind. What I have in mind is individualistic cooperativeness. This is an attitude wherein individuals respect each other’s rights and the reasonableness of other individuals’ pursuing their own interests and desires within the constraints imposed by those rights. They cooperate voluntarily when they have a harmony of interests. This contrasts with two extremes:

a. Unconstrained selfishness: Pursuit of self-interest without respect for others’ rights.

b. Collectivism: A value system in which individuals are expected to (and may be forced to) subordinate their own goals to “society”.

Individualistic cooperation is a kind of optimal middle ground between those extremes. Unconstrainedly selfish cultures fail because people can’t trust each other enough to work together, and little of worth can be achieved without cooperation. Collectivist societies fail because tyrants or politicians take over, and they tend to have neither the skills nor the incentives to do things of great value. (Statists say that having a strong government enables us to produce wonderful public goods that the market wouldn’t provide. But it also enables us to waste resources that the market would not waste and produce harmful things that the market would not provide.)

Masculinity

One of the things that made me start thinking about the above (esp. how the British are more likely conquerors than the Klingons) was that I saw people on the internet, including some of my Facebook friends, worrying about a decline in masculinity in our society, which goes along with a huge drop in testosterone levels. According to this Guardian article, testosterone levels have fallen by 50% over 50 years, across multiple societies (including at least the U.S., Israel, Brazil, Finland, and Denmark).

My first thought was that it is not obvious that this is bad. There is evidence for a link between testosterone and aggression, so lower testosterone levels might portend lower rates of crime, more cooperation, and a stronger society. Perhaps in primitive times, we would have had to worry about being taken over by other societies because of our low-T guys, but not today. Today, lower testosterone levels may make us stronger as a society.

But it’s probably not that simple. In addition to having an attitude of individualistic cooperativeness, a successful society also needs people to have a certain level of ambition, so that they don’t just sit in their parents’ basements playing games and watching cat videos all day. Ambitiousness is correlated with a sort of aggressiveness. So, probably things are not as simple as “less aggressive = better”. There is probably an optimal level of aggressiveness for a society’s members to have, one that makes people ambitious without being overly crime-prone.

The U.S. has been doing very well as a society, so we were probably not far off from that optimal level. A 50% decline in testosterone levels is pretty shocking and would plausibly leave us well below the optimum. (Besides the declines in fertility and other health effects, but those are farther from the subject of this post.) So America’s world dominance may be on the decline.

[ *This is an expanded version of my earlier post, “Lessons of the British Empire,” 12/19/2018. ]