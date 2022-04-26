About Fake Nous

Fake Noûs is a blog for reasonable thoughts about philosophy, politics, or other interesting stuff.

Commenting Guidelines: Do not post personal attacks directed at other authors or commenters, including sarcasm, questioning other people’s motives or intelligence, etc. I delete such comments. (However, attacks on public figures who are not present on this site are fair game.)

Etymology: “Noûs” is the Greek word for intellect. It is also the title of a leading academic philosophy journal. The word also appears in the name of another philosophy blog. This blog should not be mistaken for any of those other things.

History: Fake Noûs was started in 2018 by Michael Huemer because his Facebook statuses had become much too bloglike. The term “fake news” was popular at the time.

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