1. A Problem in the Academy?

For the last two decades, Americans have been losing trust in higher education. 70% now say that the academy is headed in the wrong direction. Only 36% have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher ed, down from 57% in 2015.

One reason may be the perception that large swathes of the academy have become left-wing propaganda machines, rather than truth-seeking enterprises. The drop in confidence has been particularly sharp among Republicans.

In April, a group of ten accomplished scholars issued a “Report on the State of Scholarship in the Humanities and the Humanistic Social Sciences,” which had been commissioned by the chancellors of Vanderbilt and WashU-St. Louis.

Here, I will tell you about the report, the reaction to it, and what else the report should have said.

2. The Report

2.1. Problematic doctrines

The authors, led by NYU philosopher Paul Boghossian, start by assuring us that the humanities are a vital part of liberal education, that there is plenty of excellent scholarship going on in them, and that these authors do not recommend any more drastic steps than having experts look into the problems at individual departments.

They go on to describe some of the problems that we all (except those who are completely in denial) know about. Well, one main problem: the humanities and “humanistic social sciences” (anthropology? ethnic studies? education?) have become politicized. (The same is true of other social sciences, and perhaps even some of the natural sciences, but the report doesn’t talk about those.)

Scholars have certain pre-existing, left-wing political commitments, which their work has to conform to. If they encounter information that undercuts those commitments, they tend to omit that information, deny it, or try to come up with a way to spin it to support their political conclusions. Otherwise, they are liable to have their papers get rejected on peer review, or get attacked for supporting harmful right-wing ideas.

Many scholars openly support this kind of thing. There are a few ways this goes.

a. Sometimes, woke scholars will claim that unwoke views have just been conclusively refuted, so that every competent scholar has to accept them—similar to how every serious geographer must accept that the Earth is round, not flat.

b. Along with (a), scholars will often add that certain politically incorrect ideas are harmful, oppressive, etc. E.g., they will say that to deny that transwomen are women is to promote violence against transwomen.

c. Sometimes, scholars say that we can’t establish any knowledge on purely value-neutral grounds; we always have to rely on some values. So it’s okay for us to use woke values to inform our scholarship. (This seems like a really sloppy and unclear inference.)

d. Sometimes, they say that there are no objective truths, and all knowledge is “socially constructed”. I guess the inference is that there’s no point in trying to be objective in one’s scholarship, so it’s fine to just be openly ideological.

2.2. Replies

In response to (a), the report points out that this is just factually false. For example, transwomen have not, in fact, been scientifically proven to be genuine women in all relevant senses.

Apropos of (b), the report says that it’s our job as scholars to seek the actual truth first, not to propagandize. Also, the “noble lie” strategy is counterproductive, because the facts will eventually come out.

About (c) and (d), they say that no one consistently applies these philosophies. They don’t, e.g., allow that it’s fine for conservatives to say that global warming is a hoax based on their different values; rather, conservatives have to listen to the objective, scientific evidence.

Moreover, relativism is a self-refuting position, apropos of which they cite Plato’s classic refutation (Protagoras was advocating truth relativism):