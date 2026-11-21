I watched Nathan Fielder’s quasi-documentary You Can See Everything when it opened. My reactions (spoiler alert: if you plan to watch it, you may want to skip this post) …

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes, former founder and CEO of Theranos, was convicted of defrauding her investors and sentenced to 11 years in prison. The company was supposed to have a technology for doing many blood tests using only a drop of blood, but it turned out to be fake. They apparently didn’t have the technology and didn’t have a realistic prospect of developing it.

Incidentally, Holmes blamed her staff and her business/romantic partner, Sunny Bulwani, for allegedly misleading her about the technology. Bulwani was also convicted and got a slightly longer sentence in a worse prison. Holmes also accused Bulwani of abusing her, which Bulwani denied.

Holmes is evidently an amazing social engineer, because she got multiple famous people on her side. She got investments from Rupert Murdoch, the Walton family (owners of Walmart), Larry Ellison (co-founder of Oracle), and many others. Before the downfall, Holmes was celebrated in the business world and got glowing profiles from Fortune, Forbes, Time, and The Wall Street Journal. Her company was at one point valued at $9 billion. (By the way, even if she had the technology, I don’t understand why it would be such a big deal. But she convinced people it was revolutionary.)

Her board of directors included former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Schulz, former Senator Sam Nunn, former CEO of Wells Fargo Richard Kovacevich, future Defense Secretary James Mattis, and other famous people.

Remarkably, even after she was found guilty, 130 people wrote letters of support for her during her sentencing, including accomplished political, military, and academic figures. Such, apparently, is her charisma.

This is reminiscent of Ted Bundy, who apparently charmed even the judge in his trial. After sentencing Bundy to death, the judge assured Bundy that he had “no animosity” toward Bundy, and told him to “take care of yourself”. Bundy also managed to get a wife while he was on trial for murdering multiple women. His wife bore his child and stood by him through the trial and verdict, only turning against him years later when he finally confessed to the murders.

The Movie

Nathan Fielder, director of the weird comedy/reality TV show “Nathan for You”, stayed with Holmes and her family in her house shortly before Holmes went to prison—ostensibly so that he “could see everything”. This trailer is pure gold:

This has led to such memes as the following:

The movie is not about Theranos and the fraud, but about Elizabeth Holmes’ psychology and her relationship with her romantic partner, Billy Evans (who winds up coming under suspicion in the later half of the movie).

It is a sort of study in human nature. How can this person be so good at inspiring so much confidence on the part of highly intelligent, experienced people—all while completely not having any of the goods she claims to have? What is going on with such people? Is she just completely cynically lying, or has she somehow convinced herself of her own stories?

She comes across as very sincere, vulnerable, and benevolent. She’s a mother of two, and she is shown caring for the children. (Having those two children helped her delay her legal case.)

At one point, she says she knows she hasn’t done anything wrong. Nathan asks how then she is in the position she is in; she claims not to know. In another jaw-dropping scene, she claims to have never told a lie in her entire life. She says it with an air of complete seriousness and complete sincerity.

At another point, Fielder and Holmes look at her blood testing device. They then have a discussion of her claim that the device “can” run any blood test. The movie makes it appear that Holmes maybe meant that the device could in theory run any test, after a lot more work had been done … but she was misunderstood as saying that it is ready, right now, to run every blood test. There’s a suggestion that maybe Holmes is confused about how people use words. Then there’s a supporting scene where Holmes watches the famous Abbot & Costello “Who’s on First” skit, laughs at it, but then is unable to explain what is happening in it.

Fielder never really figures out what’s going on in her mind. Nor could the audience, based on the film.

Is the Movie Good, or … Evil?

I very much enjoyed the movie. It holds your attention, like the trailer, and it keeps you guessing. In that sense, it is a very good drama.

But it is not a good documentary. On reflection, indeed, I think it is a very bad documentary. I think it keeps your attention by omitting facts relevant to its ostensible subject so as to manufacture mystery.

Granted, the movie is not about the business fraud or Holmes’ medical technology ideas. But those things are nevertheless highly relevant to what the movie is about. If you want to know what Holmes is really thinking, it is relevant what exactly she did. The details bear on what her aims were and whether she could believe she did nothing wrong.

Here’s an interview with a Theranos whistleblower:

Some interesting bits:

He says her personality in the film is radically different from the personality she showed when she was running the company. He reports that she told people the company had $100 million in revenues, when it was actually $100,000. She then hid the financial statements from investors, indicating that she knew they would not support her story. He says the device she showed Fielder is not in fact the device that the legal case was about. Some more details: Apparently, they were getting blood from patients, diluting it with water, then sending it to be tested by ordinary labs (giving inaccurate results). During her time as Theranos CEO, she had a very different voice from her voice in the movie. This isn’t a lie, but it is a kind of manipulation, which you can’t do accidentally. She says she’s never told a lie. It is not believable that she doesn’t know that she has told at least one lie. In the movie, it emerges that Billy Evans negotiated with Nathan to get a cut of the profits from the movie, as a condition on his and Holmes’ participation. Nathan then tries to find out whether Holmes knew about this deal. Though he talks to her about it, he somehow just cannot find out. At another point, Holmes has a phone call from prison with Billy, where Nathan is present, and an actress who played Holmes on TV (Amanda Seyfried) is also present. Nathan asks Holmes if she knew that the actress would be present. Holmes says she doesn’t know if she knew. It is hard to understand how she could not know if she knew.

The above points argue for the theory that Holmes is a deliberate, cynical liar and manipulator.

Now the next question: what is going on in Nathan Fielder’s mind? Is he a manipulator?

In the “why would I deceive you?” scene: the answer is obvious. She’s trying to deceive him because she wants to whitewash her public image. It’s amazing that she can ask this question with a straight face, as though it’s a complete mystery what motive she could possibly have. She also says she has nothing to deceive him on. Nothing except the entire subject of the movie. It is not believable that Nathan can’t figure this out. But he doesn’t say anything like this. He just holds her gaze, nodding and saying “okay.” By doing this, he creates a more dramatic and entertaining scene, but he fails to confront the issue.

Points 1-5 above don’t appear in the movie. Why not? They’re relevant to the ostensible question of the movie, but maybe they support one answer too clearly; Nathan wanted the evidence more evenly balanced so there would be more drama.

The movie kind of makes it seem like the legal case was about this statement of Holmes’ that her device “can” run any test, as if Holmes could be acquitted if you just take an unusual reading of what she meant by “can”. That would be interesting if it were true. Of course, it isn’t. There were many instances of her participation in the fraud given at trial.

Conclusion

I think Holmes is more of a deliberate, cynical manipulator, rather than a true believer. She may, however, have thought that deception and manipulation was justified because she was one day going to create this amazing technology for real.

Nathan Fielder is also a manipulator. Holmes and Fielder are in a symbiotic relationship. She’s using him to whitewash her image, possibly to gain more investors after she emerges from prison, and he’s using her to create drama to sell movie tickets. Both presumably know what the other is doing. Their interests happen to largely align; both can profit from the manufacture of doubt about Holmes’ culpability.

What is interesting is Holmes’ success in manipulating people, and that she continues even after evidence of her deceptions is out. Watching the movie, it is easy to sympathize with her; it is easy to start falling into her world and thinking maybe somehow she really never meant to deceive anyone. It is as though she is from another species with a special adaptation for manipulating humans.

Why is it hard for normal people to figure out what is going on in Holmes’ mind? Because our normal method of understanding other people—empathy—fails us. We can’t imagine having the level of pure deceptiveness required to say all the things she has said, with the air of complete confidence and sincerity she has, while knowing full well that they are false. But at the same time, we can’t imagine the level of self-serving irrationality required to believe the things she says. We just can’t imagine any mental states we could have, such that we would act in the way she has, given the information she had. I myself don’t really know what is going on. I am only guessing that it’s pure, cynical lying.