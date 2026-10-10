Fake Noûs

Fake Noûs

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John Ketchum's avatar
John Ketchum
Oct 10

Huemer is right that infinity behaves like an indefinitely extensible quantifier rather than a determinate magnitude. That distinction resolves the classic paradoxes: Hilbert’s hotel, Galileo’s paradox, “∞ + 1,” infinite speed, infinite force — all arise only when an indeterminate concept is treated as a completed quantity. Once infinity is understood as “exceeds every determinate amount,” the paradoxes dissolve without needing transfinite arithmetic.

A second angle pushes the point further. If the universe were infinitely extended, it would be a plenum with no vacancy. In a plenum, motion is impossible because displacement requires empty space. But speech requires motion — pressure changes, vibration, articulation. So the very possibility of uttering the proposition “the universe is finite” is incompatible with an infinite universe. Asserting finitude is evidence of finitude. Here, infinity isn’t just an indeterminate quantity; it’s physically incoherent.

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Glenn Ammons's avatar
Glenn Ammons
Oct 11

I don't know what maximally determinate means, but Cantor's infinities do differ from concepts like "a lot" in that they're objective: two people who agree on the definitions won't disagree about whether the cardinality of some set is aleph null, but they might disagree about whether we have a lot of toilet paper in the house. In this way, the infinities are like what you call numbers.

Sections 2.1 and 2.2 are hard to understand. Was Russell really saying that his sets are "the numbers"? Or was he simply constructing specific objects that have the properties you describe in Section 1.2? The motivation for infinite numbers in Section 2.2 works equally well if we start with the Section 1.2 definitions instead of with Russell's objects: there's a property of a jelly bean and another jelly bean that we call "two", similarly for "three" and so forth, why shouldn't there be a similar property for endless jelly beans?

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