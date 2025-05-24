Fake Noûs

Fake Noûs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Ray's avatar
Jonathan Ray
May 25, 2025

I think status is not always zero sum. It is possible to increase the total pie by raising the overall level of trust / behavior in a society. A society where everyone loves and respects everyone else is a society where everyone is higher status than a society where everyone hates and fears everyone else.

There is an aspect of advertising to enhance brand recognition which is not-quite-zero-sum in this sense. Making consumers more confident in one product does not necessarily make them less confident in others.

Reply
Share
1 reply
SolarxPvP's avatar
SolarxPvP
May 24, 2025

The “money is the root of all evil” is a misquote of the Bible verse that used to be translated as “the love of money is the root of all evil.” Modern translations tend to say “the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.” Compare, e.g., the KJV vs. the NRSVUE and ESV. You also have to consider the fact that the Bible was written before modern capitalism.

Though you have to consider factory farming and the like. Perhaps the love of money has been good for humans overall.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Huemer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture