Here, I comment on the viral news story about the Last Ditch Bar in Massachusetts: why does crap like this happen to progressives, and how does it demonstrate the unworkability of their worldview?

1. Background

This story was first covered by the Blocked and Reported podcast. Last Ditch is a lesbian bar that opened in Greenfield, Massachusetts in 2025, with some very progressive ideas. They determined that no one should be turned away from the venue due to inability to pay; hence, patrons who (allegedly) could not afford the cover charge were admitted anyway. The homeless were welcome, though police were not.

They had mask mandates through September 2026. Then, in the face of unsurprising financial struggles, four years after the rest of the country gave up mask mandates, the bar decided to go mask-optional on just one night a week, Saturday. That’s when the bar’s patrons went utterly insane. Or rather—because they were doubtless already insane—began to manifest their insanity at the bar’s owners. Comments on social media included:

“Just say you’re being complicit in a mass disabling event and get it over with” “people like you kill disabled people in the name of your own leisure and convenience” “I hope your venue gets firebombed for robbing my fellow immunocompromised people of their Saturday plans just to scrape extra revenue from ablists” [sic]

The bar posted an apology for their insensitivity, to which the critics reacted with further outrage, noting that the apology was posted as an image without alternate text for the visually impaired, thus further demonstrating their virulent ableism.

In the photo below, the three owners pose maskless, thus demonstrating their genocidal agenda, if you still had any doubt.

Image: Owners of the Last Ditch Bar

The bar then organized a struggle session in which community members could air their grievances. Woke critics showed up to talk about the harm they were suffering and the racism, ableism, etc., of Last Ditch. They had a licensed therapist serve as mediator. One patron worried about whether, because she was a licensed therapist, the mediator was thereby in effect an agent of the state who could have attendees involuntarily committed for things that they said during the struggle session. They called the presence of this therapist “wildly unsafe.”