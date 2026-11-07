A man who had served in the army once shared with me a joke about soldiers’ attitudes toward death. It went something like this:

A high-ranking officer turns to a close subordinate and says, “If the general is killed, I will assume his place. If I get injured, you will take mine.”

The quip captures the essence of the phenomenon that interests me here: the sense that we are exempt from death, whatever may be true of other people. I suspect that this attitude is, while rarely acknowledged, exceedingly widespread. The high-ranking officer speaks, to some extent, for all of us when he shows himself willing to imagine the general’s death but not his own. He, and the rest of us, are not special even in thinking we are: Others think so too.

To be clear, almost none of us believe consciously that we are immortal. We know that we are human, and that all humans die. But we may not quite believe it, not fully. This is why people, not infrequently, react with surprise and dismay when they receive a terminal diagnosis. Psychiatrist Irvin Yalom, in a discussion of the sense of specialness that interests me, puts the matter thus:

When an individual learns he or she has some serious illness—for example, cancer—the first reaction is generally some form of denial…once the individual really grasps, “My God, I’m really going to die,” and realizes that life will deal with him or her in the same harsh way as it deals with others, he or she feels lost and, in some odd way, betrayed.[1]

Why should we feel betrayed to learn the approximate date of what we always knew was coming? And are we flawed for assuming, however unconsciously and unreflectively, that we won’t, in the final analysis, die? These are the questions that interest me here.

Is There a “Specialness” Defense Mechanism?

Yalom, in the chapter I quoted from, suggests that the implicit expectation that we won’t die is self-protective: we assume we are special and immune from death in order not to fear death.

Yalom’s is a plausible hypothesis. Life is probably lived better when lived as though one didn’t know. The hiddenness, the felt unreality of our own mortality may enable us to enjoy our lives in much the way divine hiddenness is said by Kant to enable us to lead moral lives: Kant suggests that if God’s presence were constantly salient, we would never act out of concern for morality but only out of fear of punishment. We can say, similarly, that if the thought of our own death fully “sank in,” we’d be unable to relax and savor praemia vitae – the goods of life; that we’d miss the days we do have because they are numbered.

Yet, one can argue, alternatively, that it would be good to accept mortality early on so that we don’t spend years procrastinating and expending time and energy on trivial worries or pursuits. Moreover, false beliefs protect only as long as deception lasts; once the veil is lifted, we may find ourselves unprepared for what lies behind. If, by contrast, we did not so easily get lulled into a false sense of invulnerability, we would never feel slighted by the hand of fortune and betrayed in the way Yalom speaks of in the passage I quoted, upon discovering that the impenetrable barrier between us and non-existence was always imaginary.

Of course, we may have a sense of specialness that serves as a defense mechanism, just one with downsides. That too is plausible. Most all our defenses have downsides. But the denial of a painful truth is not all there is to the explanation of the feeling of immortality, or so I wish to argue. More importantly, it isn’t the most interesting part. What is more intriguing is that our own death often seems to us not only undesirable but in some way, unbelievable. It is this unbelievability I wish to investigate.

Freud on Negation & Immortality

Freud, in an essay on death, suggests that the unconscious part of the mind (in his sense of the word – as the locus of sub-agential psychic forces) believes in its own immortality. The proposal comes out of his theory of negation – or rather, of its absence – in the unconscious: Freud observes that the unconscious does not and cannot represent negation. The intellect can do this, in his view, thanks to words such as “no” or to logical symbols, but the unconscious cannot use abstract words and logical symbols: It is primitive. It uses images and associations. The unconscious, then, may negate content either by repressing it and keeping it hidden from view or else by portraying different content. (Where the intellect may say, “The woman in the dream was not my mother,” the unconscious would, instead, either conjure up the image with a woman that doesn’t look like one’s mother or else repress the thought that the woman was my mother.)

Note, however, that for Freud, the thought of our own death and mortality is not one that we unconsciously accept but consciously deny due to repression, as we might with other painful content: it is the unconscious, in his view, that’s convinced of our immortality. The intellect knows full well we are going to die. Why is the unconscious convinced of this?

Go back to associational and image-driven thinking. Suppose I ask you to imagine something that’s not a cat. Chances are that you will first, unwittingly, imagine a cat (automatic association with the word “cat”). Then, if you are cooperative, you will go on to imagine something else. But the thing you imagine will be what it is – a face, a forest, or a bowl of ice-cream, and so on; it would not be simply “not a cat.” There is no such thing as a “not a cat” image. An image of a forest is an image of a forest. You need the intellect to classify the forest as “not a cat.”

Now, imagine that you are dead. Freud suggests that this cannot be done at all since to death, “we can give only a negative content.” We cannot imagine ourselves not alive as we can imagine something that’s not a cat, namely, by imagining some non-cat object. The non-cat object has partly negative content. It is not a cat, but it is something else.

Our own death is not like that. For to fully imagine being dead, we must not only imagine a world without us, but imagine further than the image of this world without us is not really ours. (If it is ours, then we imagine surviving, however ethereally.) That is what we cannot do. So the unconscious, according to Freud, working with associations and images, cannot represent to itself its own death. Freud writes, echoing Lucretius, “We cannot, indeed, imagine our own death; whenever we try to do so we find that we survive ourselves as spectators.” This is why, in his view, we do not believe in our own death, or at any rate: “Our unconscious … does not believe in its own death” and “acts as though it were immortal.”

The conscious mind, of course, believes in mortality. Indeed, Freud suggests that fear of death regulates much of our behavior, and perhaps more of it than we tend to suppose. But he argues that this fear remains somehow superficial. Behind it is the bravery of the unconscious convinced of its own immortality.

This hypothesis takes us closer to the view I wish to propose.

Our Point of View

Our resistance to the idea of mortality comes in two stages, I think. The first has to do with a secret conviction that our biological body will survive. It is this conviction that’s at play in the passage from Irvin Yalom on feeling betrayed by a terminal diagnosis and in the anecdote about the military officer I started with.

This conviction is generally lost as people age and see friends and loved ones die. It also tends to get very weak in times of war or deadly pandemics, as a result of exposure to a lot of biological death. There is, however, a second stage. It has to do with the amorphous idea that we may yet survive in some way, not the way we exist now – body and all – but somehow.

Freud does not distinguish between these two stages. He suggests that since the conviction of the unconscious in its own immortality is the secret basis of heroism:

… instinctive or impulsive heroism … defies danger on the assurance which animated Hans, the stone-cutter, a character in Anzengruber, who always said to himself: Nothing can happen to me.

“Nothing can happen to me” can mean, “I will survive as a biological organism” but it can also mean, “I am not really a biological organism and so will survive in some way no matter what.”

Interestingly, Yalom, who has written a lot about fear of death, reports that he himself has this second type of conviction. He shares in an interview that he lost his wife Merilyn and that when he thinks of death, he thinks he will “join Merilyn” even though as a non-religious man, he does not think there is survival after death.[2]

Now, I think that there is more to say about the difficulty of imagining a world without us than Freud suggests. The first obstacle has to do with what the world without us would be like, so far as we can tell. It would be in some way a disorganized flux. Here is why.

The most natural way to see the world is from one’s own point of view. Other people are neighbors or strangers, friends or foes, in relation to us. The past is what lies behind us and the future is what lies ahead. Our perspective brings a kind of order to the world. Indeed, it seems, in some way, that we ourselves are more real than the rest of the world: we can suppose that we have hallucinated everything else. The supposition, contrariwise, that it is we who are the unreal ones, that we are someone else’s hallucination, verges on incoherence. Our perspective on the world is our default perspective. From it, however, we are the “center” of the world and its organizing principle.

It is possible to adopt a different viewpoint – someone else’s or that of a spectator. However, doing so requires work. More importantly, success is partial at best. The world without us in it, as seen from “no one’s” point of view, seems strange and barely real: it is a disorganized flux. The multiple inhabitants of that world each have their own point of view, but no one’s perspective is privileged in the way ours is for us, since none is a perspective we either know or can know intimately: each is a product of another’s mind, a mind we have no access to. A world without us is thus a world without an anchoring consciousness; one in which the center does not hold. But it seems unbelievable that the world may turn into a disorganized flux as soon as we die. It is easier to continue to imagine it organized. And to imagine it that way is to imagine ourselves surviving.

Surviving as what? It is not quite clear. The unconscious is hazy on the details. Perhaps, as spectators without the power to affect anything in the material world. This is how Sartre imagined the dead people in No Exit, and the idea seems altogether natural.

This, then, is the source of the feeling of immortality: Our own minds serve as centers of the world as we experience it. No one else’s mind seems similarly essential to the order of things.

Freud, with his characteristic straightforwardness, suggests that we accept the mortality of even those we love, but not our own. Adults, he reckons, restrain themselves from openly admitting that others – particularly loved ones – may die, but children may not be quite so courteous. Writes Freud:

Children … are quite capable of giving expression to the thought of death in relation to the persons they love, as, for instance: Dear Mama, when unfortunately, you are dead, I shall do so and so.

Immortality and Self-Privilege

Philosopher Sarah Buss argues that our own sense of specialness, the tendency to ask “Why me?” if we get diagnosed with cancer, for instance—as if we, unlike other people, are not supposed to die—is in some way morally shameful, because it betrays an unacceptable privileging of ourselves.

If the foregoing considerations are right, that sense has a source more primordial than morality: it stems from the fact that our default perspective on the world involves our own existence. It does not involve anyone else’s existence. This sense of specialness may create a moral problem only if it ceases to be a deeply ingrained disposition and becomes conviction—if, from the fact that it is easier to imagine the death of others, we infer that others are more worthy of dying.

I doubt many hold that view. Indeed, as Buss herself notes, there is the reverse phenomenon of survivor’s guilt—of asking why it was not I who died.

[1] Irvin Yalom, Existential Psychotherapy (Basic Books, 1980), p. 118.

[2] https://youtu.be/iEPFnwYQLkQ, 2:24.