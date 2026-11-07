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Daniel Melgar
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Through the Eyes of Those We Leave Behind: A Parental Refutation of Freud on Death

By Melgar du Poseidon

In his 1915 essay "Thoughts for the Times on War and Death," Sigmund Freud asserts a provocative psychological limit: the human mind cannot truly imagine its own death.

Whenever we attempt to picture ourselves dead, Freud argues, we remain secretly present as spectators—watching our own funerals, observing our motionless bodies, or witnessing the grief of others from an invisible vantage point. Because we cannot strip away our own observing consciousness, Freud concludes that death can be given "only a negative content." To the unconscious mind, our own mortality remains an empty, unimaginable negation of life.

While Freud’s observation holds true within the boundaries of an isolated, self-contained ego, it collapses when confronted with the lived reality of parenthood. By shifting from a purely internal, first-person perspective to an intersubjective, relational one, a parent can vividly imagine their own death—not as a blank void of personal consciousness, but as a concrete, tangible absence experienced through the minds of their children.

Freud’s error lies in his assumption that the imagination is trapped inside a single, solipsistic perspective. In his model, when you try to imagine being dead, you are still the one doing the looking.

Parenthood, however, fundamentally restructures how the mind simulates reality. Raising a child requires constant practice in empathy and theory of mind—an ongoing effort to inhabit another person’s emotional and cognitive world. When a parent imagines their own death, they do not need to project themselves as a ghost floating above their own grave. Instead, they step into the living consciousness of their children and look back at the empty space they have left behind. In doing so, the parent bypasses the paradox of the "observing corpse" by borrowing the eyes of the living.

Furthermore, this relational perspective transforms death from what Freud called a "negative content" into something deeply positive—not in the sense of being happy, but in the philosophical sense of being concrete, specific, and real. To an isolated individual, death is merely the subtraction of sensory experience, a nothingness the brain refuses to render. To a parent, death is defined by its active, measurable impact on the people they love. A parent can picture the exact contours of their absence: the unanswered phone calls, the advice their children will seek and not find, the practical and emotional burdens that will suddenly shift onto younger shoulders, and the enduring imprint of values and memories that will guide their children long after the parent is gone. None of this is an abstract void; it is a richly detailed future reality.

Ultimately, Freud’s thesis rests on an ego-centric model of the psyche, one in which the self is the sole center of gravity and instinctively resists its own erasure. Yet parenthood inherently decentralizes the ego. A parent’s identity, purpose, and sense of continuity are woven directly into the lives of their children. Because a parent’s concern extends naturally beyond the boundary of their own biological lifespan, their death ceases to be an unthinkable annihilation. Instead, it becomes an intelligible transition—one measured not by the darkness of their own closed eyes, but by the ongoing light of their children's lives.

Freud was right about only one thing: an isolated mind cannot imagine its own end. Once love allows us to genuinely inhabit the perspective of another, however, our death becomes entirely imaginable. We do not need to watch ourselves die to understand our mortality; as parents, we need only look through the eyes of those who will carry on without us.

Postscript: The Immortal Past

If viewing our mortality through the eyes of our children proves that death has a concrete reality, Viktor Frankl’s philosophy reveals that this reality is far from an erasure. In Man’s Search for Meaning, Frankl challenges the common dread of death by rethinking time itself. While most people view the past as a graveyard of vanished moments, Frankl insists that the past is actually the safest repository of human existence. Anything we have ever done, created, or loved is rescued from impermanence the moment it happens; once lived, it is stored forever in the past, where nothing and no one—not even death—can ever undo it.

For a parent, this insight transforms the act of imagining one's own death into a profound source of peace.

When a parent steps into the minds of their children to picture their own absence, they do not merely see a void; they see a living archive of completed love. Every sacrifice made, every lesson taught, and every moment of tenderness shared has already been woven into the fabric of their children's lives and locked permanently into history. Through Frankl’s lens, a parent’s death does not destroy what they were to their children—it immortalizes it, sealing their love into an unchangeable past that will continue to anchor the future.

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John Ketchum's avatar
John Ketchum
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I wonder whether the difficulty is representational rather than evidence of an unconscious belief in immortality. I cannot imagine my own nonexistence as an experience, because every act of imagining necessarily has a subject doing the imagining. But I can represent a future world in which I am absent; the fact that I am presently the subject representing that world doesn't put me inside the world represented.

This may also distinguish two kinds of “center.” I am necessarily the perspectival center of my experience, but it doesn't follow that I am an ontological center of reality. My death would eliminate my organization of the world-as-experienced, not necessarily any organization or structure in the world itself.

At 83, I find my own mortality much easier to believe than my mind finds nonexistence to depict. Perhaps those are simply different cognitive tasks.

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