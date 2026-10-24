People on the internet sometimes publish “tier lists” (rankings) of various things, from video games to arguments to countries. Traditionally, the ratings go: S (best), A, B, C, D, F (worst).

Following is my ranking of a few religions from best to worst, together with what I like or don’t like about them. Some of these remarks are epistemic (the religion says something plausible or implausible); others are about the effects of the religion on individuals who follow it, or on the wider society.

I’m not going to do research on these religions, though, because this is just a blog post. So these remarks are just based on whatever bits of (mis-)information happen to come to my mind. If you know of important good and bad points that I missed, add a comment below.

Tier S

(Empty, because no organized religion is true.)

Tier A

Taoism

What’s to like: Was Lao Tzu the first libertarian?

If you want to be a great leader, you must learn to follow the Tao. Stop trying to control. Let go of fixed plans and concepts, and the world will govern itself. The more prohibitions you have, the less virtuous people will be. The more weapons you have, the less secure people will be. The more subsidies you have, the less self-reliant people will be. Therefore the Master says: I let go of the law, and people become honest. I let go of economics, and people become prosperous. I let go of religion, and people become serene. I let go of all desire for the common good, and the good becomes common as grass. [—Tao Te Ching, ch. 57, tr. Stephen Mitchell]

Does not say a lot of objectively false stuff (or if it does, that’s hard to tell).

What’s not to like: Most of Taoist doctrine is very vague and too enigmatic to be useful. E.g., “The Tao that can be spoken is not the eternal Tao.” The practice of dividing everything in the world into yin and yang is unscientific and oversimplified. It is unclear that this theory has any empirical predictions, and thus unclear what evidence there could be for it. How things are assigned to yin or yang is subjective.