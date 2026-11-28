Following up on my earlier post about reincarnation (“Existence Is Evidence of Immortality”): if persons are reincarnated, what are the ethical and prudential implications?* Some questions:

Do we carry debts from previous lifetimes? Do we deserve infinite praise or blame for past-life actions? Should we still fear death if there is reincarnation? When should we commit suicide to go on to a better life? Is the truth of reincarnation good news or bad? Should we treat animals better? (Spoiler: yes.)

Note: This post will not actually be practical.

1. Debts

Say you borrow some money. You die without repaying it. Does the debt remain?

If death were final, then we might argue no, there is no debt anymore, because there is no longer anyone to have the debt. Qualification: the debt might be paid out of your estate, if you had enough money at the time you died. But if you had no money, or it wasn’t enough to discharge the whole debt, then the remainder of the debt evaporates. It can’t, for example, be passed on to your heirs in the same way that your assets can be, because those heirs never agreed to whatever incurred the debt.

But what if people are reincarnated indefinitely?

Example: Elizabeth Holmes owes $452 million to the people she defrauded. It seems probable that she will never be able to repay that. (Unless she starts another really successful fraud scheme; then she can use new victims’ money to repay her old victims!) Q: In her next lifetime, will she still owe money to those people? If we could somehow identify her next incarnation (and the incarnations of her victims, if necessary), could we properly force her next incarnation to continue repaying the victims? This could take many lifetimes.

If we answer yes, then we should also conclude that all of us are currently holding infinite debt. The past is infinite, so you’ve had infinitely many past lives. There is some nonzero frequency with which you die without having paid all your debts. So over infinitely many lifetimes, you’ve accumulated infinite debt.

Somehow, this seems off. One reason why it might seem wrong to say that we retain debts across lifetimes is that we have no memory of these past debts or the actions by which we acquired them. In general, forgetting that you took on a debt doesn’t absolve you of it. But what if you don’t remember the entire lifetime that the debt was from, and no one else does either because it occurred a trillion years ago?

Another issue is our lack of control over our future incarnations. There is no continuity and no influence from your current lifetime to any future lifetimes. None of your projects can carry over, and the current you can’t do anything to influence what future you’s do. That makes it seem odd to think that you could nevertheless pass a debt on to a future incarnation of you. Think of how strange it would be if I were to take a large loan from a bank, with the promise that my next incarnation will pay it back. This seems like an invalid promise.