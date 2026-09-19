I’m not sure left-wing extremists understand how much they contribute to right-wing extremism. Extremists on both sides feed each other, but the left especially feeds the right. Here, I explain why …

1. Salience

The left controls the major cultural institutions of society—universities, traditional news media, the movie industry, the publishing industry, most of big tech, and the HR departments across the economy. That gives them a great deal of power to control what issues and what features of life and society people are thinking about.

Notice what I didn’t say. I said the cultural elites have the power to make issues salient; I did not say they have the power to determine what people think about those issues. People’s opinions are much harder to control than the cultural elites assume.

If I tell you, “Think about an elephant,” you are kind of forced to comply—just from understanding my sentence, you find yourself thinking about an elephant. But if I tell you, “Believe that elephants are pink,” you do not have to comply. If you’ve seen elephants, and they looked gray to you, then you’re probably not going to believe that they are pink, no matter how many Ph.D.’s I have and how many other elites support me. Not even if I have a Ph.D. in Elephantology.

Today’s cultural elites are constantly hammering a few tedious and invidious topics. “Think about race,” “think about gender,” “think about transgenderism,” they insist. People can hardly avoid doing that when they hear about those things constantly. But that doesn’t make people believe the orthodox left-wing views about those subjects. It makes people see others in terms of their “identity groups.” It makes people see themselves as representatives of their identity groups. If you happen to be a white man, the cultural elites can make you think obsessively about your whiteness and maleness; what they can’t do is make you believe that whiteness and maleness are bad. (At least, they can’t make most white men do that.) So what we get is white-male identity politics—a.k.a., the alt-right.

2. Why Can’t Cultural Elites Control our Beliefs?

a. Justified Distrust

The cultural elites are largely deluded about their influence over ordinary Americans’ beliefs. They are deluded partly because they live in a bubble of other, mutually-reinforcing elites who never push back on their left-wing ideas and never express a normal person’s perspective. They are deluded partly because they project their own cognitive habits—especially that of uncritically accepting whatever other elites tell them (as long as it is left-friendly)—onto others. And they are deluded partly because of a kind of narcissism that prevents them from acknowledging the possibility that large swathes of the public distrust them, dislike them, and in fact consider them morally bad people. (“I’m obviously much smarter than those Republican voters, so they’ll probably just listen to me and believe what I tell them to believe.”)

We can’t blame average voters for distrusting the elites. Which is not to say that these average voters are trustworthy either—they are obviously utterly unreliable, but that’s not my topic right now. One reason for the distrust is that moderate and conservative voters are aware of the left-wing bias of the cultural elites. That bias is extreme and has gotten more extreme over the last 15 years. Most people actually have no idea just how bad it is. But some ordinary people have a sense of it, because right-wing, alternative media keep telling their audience stories about the excesses of woke institutions.

It would be one thing if people started out examining the evidence with an open mind and then became left-wing as they learned more. But we all know that’s not what happens. People who are already left-wing disproportionately go into intellectual elite positions. The people already in the institutions actively discriminate to keep bringing more woke leftists in and to expel dissenters (see, e.g.: Bo Winegard, Nathan Cofnas, Noah Carl). Any non-leftist information is suppressed; if it somehow gets out, activists try to get it retracted and then try to hurt whoever discovered the information.

The problem isn’t about the IQ of the elites; the problem was always one of honesty and responsibleness. Again, most people probably have no idea how bad it is. But many ordinary people have seen at least a few examples of the cultural elites just being blatantly dishonest for purposes of promoting a left-wing party line. You don’t need to be very sophisticated to have identified some of these cases, e.g.:

Media reports saying that Trump called white supremacists “very fine people” and refused to condemn them. Some people actually saw the speech, and they heard Trump say, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.” Elites telling us, early in the Covid-19 pandemic, that masks are useless for ordinary people; then, a few months later, that everyone needs to wear a mask. Left-wing activists telling us now that Jason Arday was completely exonerated of plagiarism, when anyone can just take 5 minutes to look at the evidence posted online and verify, again with ~100% confidence, that Arday was guilty.

These aren’t just simple mistakes; they are ideologically oriented lies. The elites were deliberately using falsehoods to promote a political agenda. There are many more examples; see Progressive Myths.

The third item above, like most of the items in Progressive Myths, requires a little bit of research and is probably not widely known. But the first two items are widely known to conservatives, and they are useful because it is extremely easy to verify, with near 100% confidence, that the elites were lying. Once you see a case like that, it sticks with you. If some person or group lies to you shamelessly about things that are easily verifiable, how can you possibly trust them about things that are difficult or costly to verify?

So what we have is: The cultural elites successfully direct everyone’s constant attention to racial, gender, and other group differences, but huge swathes of people (justifiably) suspect that the elites are lying about that subject. The result is polarization: the left-wing people trust the elites’ propaganda and move further to the left, while right-wing people become more resentful and alienated from the elites.

b. In-group Bias

Another reason why elites fail to convince ordinary people is that the content of left-wing elite views runs contrary to many people’s instincts. To wit, most people have an instinctive tendency to favor themselves and their own group. So if you tell people, “your group is evil,” most people will reject that message pretty strongly. Then they’ll probably conclude that you are bad. Or maybe they’ll just decide that they now like evil. In-group favoritism is probably genetically programmed into us, and thus most people’s commitment to their group is stronger than their commitment to impartial justice.

c. Experience

The other problem with elite views is that many people think that (some of) these views are just obviously false on their face, almost on the level of “the sky is green”. E.g., many people think it’s just obvious on its face that transwomen are not women.

In that situation, if elites and activists keep trying to bully people into accepting the left-wing views—not providing evidence for them but just demanding acceptance and threatening to hurt people if they express dissent—most people are going to conclude that the elites and activists are simply dishonest, awful people. They’re not going to adopt the elite views.

3. Propagandistic Backfire

That was about how cultural elites may fail to convince ordinary people of the elites’ political views. But the cultural elites may actually convince people of the opposite views. If your defense of P is sufficiently bad, it can actually support ~P. Furthermore, if you do this often enough, people may start to discount even your otherwise cogent-seeming statements.

If your defense of transgender ideology, say, is to say that those who deny the ideology are bigots who are promoting genocide against trans people, that defense is so epistemically bad that it may convince your audience that there must not be any serious arguments for trans ideology. Since there apparently are no serious arguments for it, the audience may (rationally, even) lower their credence in your view, relative to before they heard from you. (These things are not actually the strongest pro-trans arguments that can be given, but ordinary people would never know that from listening to the dominant discourse on the subject.)

Then they might start to think, “If this person is so unreliable on the subject of gender, I wonder what else he’s getting wrong that I don’t have any easy way to check on. I better lower my credence in everything else he says.” So then they lower their credence in your statements about, say, social welfare programs. Maybe your statements on that subject were really well-thought-out and well-researched, but your audience of ordinary people doesn’t necessarily have the background knowledge and understanding to recognize that, so they discount those statements. Maybe this sort of thing wouldn’t happen right away, but it would be increasingly likely to happen the more other implausible statements and bad arguments you give.

This is how low-quality propaganda can backfire, giving support to the opposite side.

4. Resentment

a. For bad behavior

A less rational but still plausible process that can occur is that people turn to the right—or, if they are already on the right, become more extreme—due to feelings of resentment and hostility toward the left. These feelings can be triggered by the bad behavior of left-wing extremists—e.g., the cancellations, the Twitter mobs attacking people, the antifa violence, people supporting looting, etc. The more bad behavior we see on the left, the more people want to distance themselves from the left, which they can do by moving more to the right.

b. For unfair blame

There must be a huge amount of resentment building up among white men (esp. “cis-het” white men) over being blamed for other people’s problems. From an ordinary white man’s perspective, it looks as if white guys are being blamed for (i) things that happened before they were born, and (ii) bad choices other people are making today.

No one alive in America today had anything to do with slavery, and if anyone had anything to do with Jim Crow, it could only be a few really old guys at this point. So a lot of people are probably getting a little tired of being asked to repent and make amends for it just because their skin is the same color as the people who did those things.

American blacks have higher crime rates, lower rates of completing high school, lower rates of college attendance, higher drug abuse rates, higher rates of out-of-wedlock births, higher gang membership rates. On the face of it, all those things look like bad choices made by black Americans, not bad choices made by whites. They also look really closely connected to the lower socio-economic status of blacks. So a lot of white people are probably getting a little tired of being blamed for that, too.

There’s a way of talking about those problems that calls forth sympathy. But if your way of talking about it is to blame it on white people so you can go on about how bad “whiteness” is, that is not only not going to draw forth sympathy; it’s more likely to draw out hostility—starting with hostility to you, but also likely bleeding into hostility toward the people on whose behalf you’re supposedly crusading.

5. Defiance

I suspect that this is part of why people like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate have become popular in certain circles. People watch their content and adopt, or pretend to adopt, their views as an act of defiance.

This is similar to Elon Musk’s reacting to accusations that he made a “Nazi salute” with a series of Nazi jokes:

Or Matt Walsh’s response to accusations that he reposted an image that contained a hidden swastika:

TL;DW (from ~10:47):

I apologize for nothing. I owe you nothing. I will not clarify anything for you or explain anything to you. I know what you’re doing. I know the game you’re playing. And if on some incredibly obscure chance, any of you are sincerely offended, or hurt, or outraged, or ‘concerned’, um, I don’t care. Your feelings are your problem. I don’t give a damn about them, or you. … I will say whatever I wanna say, when I wanna say it, and I will do what I want to do, when I want to do it.

This sort of reaction makes sense when you think that other people are intentionally making up bogus accusations for the purpose of manipulating you and gaining a sense of power over you. On the internet, we say, “Please don’t feed the trolls.” If someone is trolling you, you don’t respond by giving them what they want; that just encourages the bad behavior.

In this case, if Musk or Walsh took the “Nazi” accusations seriously to give a detailed rebuttal, that would encourage the people who like to go around manufacturing controversies and accusing people of Nazism.

6. Conclusion

If you’re a leftist, and you want to see more people joining the alt-right, go ahead and do some crazy shit. Say extreme, totally implausible things; try to personally harm people who disagree with you; call people “Nazis” at the drop of a hat. Then we can keep up the polarization of our culture. The other side will do more crazy shit, which you can use to stimulate outrage on your side, and so on. The only losers are normal people who want social problems to actually be solved.