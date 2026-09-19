Fake Noûs

Fake Noûs

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Howard Berman's avatar
Howard Berman
Sep 19

The left confuses the public square with a sociology seminar at Brown plus the extreme left has less contact with the serfs than Tzar Alexander

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Uta Groeschel's avatar
Uta Groeschel
Sep 20

Agree. The combination of denying reality and accusing people of malicious intents produces a nauseating cocktail perfectly capable of turning us against the bartender.

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