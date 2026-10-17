Some people say that set theory is the foundation of all of mathematics. But do sets even exist? What are they?*

1. Are Sets Collections?

In introductory expositions of set theory, it is often said that a set is simply a collection. But that is not true; a set is not simply a collection. To put the point in analytic philosopher speak: the concept of a set has some features that clash with the normal concept of a “collection”. To wit:

It is uncontroversial in set theory that there is an “empty set”, a set with no members, {}. But there is no such thing as a collection wherein nothing whatsoever is collected.

It is uncontroversial in set theory that for any thing, x, there is a singleton set, {x}, that has x as its only member, where {x} is not identical to x. But there is no collection wherein there is only one thing to be collected. (If I have a single car, I do not have a “collection of cars”.) At the very least, there isn’t some additional object, besides the car itself, that is the “collection” of that car.

In set theory, there are infinitely many distinct “pure sets”, sets that are built out of nothing but the empty set ({}, {{}}, {{}, {{}}}, etc.). But there surely do not exist an infinite number of distinct collections all based on nothing to collect.

Sets are commonly understood, in general, as abstract objects. But it is dubious that collections of concrete objects are abstract objects. E.g., if I have three cars, it is not clear that my car collection is an abstract object. If it is, it is unclear why we should believe in this thing. I.e., in addition to the three physical cars, why think there is some other, non-physical object that “collects” them?

One textbook that I found listed a bunch of grapes and a pack of wolves as examples of collections. But a bunch of grapes is a physical object, not an abstract, mathematical object. You can eat a bunch of grapes; you can’t eat a set. So a bunch of grapes is not an example of a set.

Image: A tasty set?

A deer could be killed by a pack of wolves; it could not be killed by an abstract, mathematical object. So a pack of wolves is not an example of a set.

We know why we should believe in such things as grapes and bunches of grapes. But why would we think there is some other, non-physical object that “contains” the grapes as “members”?

2. Are Sets Defined by the Axioms?

Another view is that sets are implicitly defined by the axioms of set theory. Here is the most popular (Zermelo-Fraenkel) list of axioms:

Axiom of Extensionality: X is the same set as Y if and only if they have exactly the same members. Unordered Pair Axiom: For any x and y, there is a set that contains just x and y as members, {x, y}. Axiom of Separation: For any set X and property F, there exists the set of all members of X that have feature F. Union Axiom: For any set X, there exists the set containing (only) every member of every member of X (the “union” of X). Powerset Axiom: For any set X, there exists the set of all subsets of X (the “powerset” of X). Axiom of Infinity: There exists an infinite set, namely, one that contains the empty set, and for every member that it contains, it also contains the union of that member with that member’s own singleton. Axiom of Foundation: No set has a non-empty intersection with each of its own members. (This prevents things like a set A = {A}, or a pair of sets where A={B} and B={A}.) Axiom of Replacement: For any function f and set X, there exists the set of every value the function returns for any member of X.

Sets are just the things of which those axioms are true!

One problem is that we don’t know that there are any things of which those axioms are true.

Another problem is that we don’t know that there is a unique interpretation that makes those axioms true.

In fact, we know that there isn’t; we know this from a theorem of metalogic known as the Löwenheim–Skolem theorem. Roughly, the theorem says that if you have a countable set of sentences of first-order logic (and the above axioms can be formulated as such), then if there is a model that makes all the sentences true, then there is a model that makes all of the sentences true using at most aleph-null objects. So: there is a way of interpreting the ZF axioms to make all of them true, using only aleph-null objects. But that would have to be a misinterpretation (not the intended model for ZF) because it is uncontroversial in set theory that there are many more than aleph-null sets. It follows that sets are not simply defined as something that makes those axioms true.

3. Many Regarded as One

What did Georg Cantor, the founder of set theory, have to say about sets? He defined a set (menge) as “a many which allows itself to be thought of as a one.” This seems to capture the function of sets: we have multiple things, but we somehow want to talk about a single thing that somehow includes all of the multiple things.

One problem is that this definition doesn’t account for the empty set. Nor does it account for singleton sets. In these cases, there are not “many” things.

Another problem is that the definition is almost paradoxical. How could it be permissible to think of many things as one thing? I cannot rationally think of six prickly pears as three prickly pears. That’s just contradictory. Why isn’t it similarly contradictory to think of many things as one thing?

Perhaps the idea is that number is subjective in a sense: If you have 6 prickly pears, there isn’t really an objective fact that you have “6 things.” You could equally well group them together and say you have “one object,” where that object is, so to speak, a prickly-pear-six-pack. Or you could decide to conceptually divide the matter into constituent molecules and say that you have 10^24 things there. So, when you “form a set,” perhaps what you are doing is simply reclassifying what you previously regarded as multiple objects as one object.

Problem: I think this confuses sets with aggregates. In the prickly-pear case, if you think of the six prickly pears as one object, that object is a material object (not an abstract, mathematical object), which has the individual prickly pears as parts. (In metaphysics speak: it’s a fusion, or mereological sum, of the prickly pears.) It’s not a set.

4. The Significance of the Paradoxes

The people working in the early days of set theory had two, central intuitive principles about sets:

Extensionality: Sets are individuated by their membership (X and Y are the same set iff every member of one is a member of the other).

Comprehension: If you have some description, Φ(x), there exists a set containing all and only the things that satisfy that description, {x: Φ(x)}.

The people who founded set theory thought both of those were central, self-evident principles about the things they were talking about.

It turned out that the Axiom of Comprehension was false, since it entails a contradiction. This contradiction is seen when you think about the description “is not a member of itself.” There would have to be a set of all and only the things that satisfy that, i.e., a set of all and only the things that are not members of themselves. This set would have to be both a member of itself and not a member of itself.

When people realized that the Comprehension Axiom had to go, they started coming up with a bunch of different, alternative versions of set theory. That led to the unelegant list of 8 axioms listed above for ZF set theory.

But here is a normal thought to have about a theoretical term: Suppose you have posited a certain theoretical entity, which is supposed to have two central features, or satisfy two central principles. Suppose you then learn that of these two central features, one of them is a feature that nothing has or could have. It would be natural then to think that you had a false theory and should admit that the theoretical term you introduced does not denote anything real.

That’s kind of the case for set theory.

5. Are Numbers Sets?

But wait! Isn’t set theory the foundation of all of mathematics? If we reject sets, wouldn’t we have to reject numbers, since numbers are constructed from sets? And then wouldn’t we have to reject the rest of mathematics?

Luckily, no. As discussed in a previous post, numbers aren’t sets. Numbers are plurally-instantiated properties. The number two, for example, is the property that is instantiated whenever there are two things. This property is unlike most familiar properties, because most properties can be instantiated by a single subject; this one requires two subjects. For instance, the moon and my left hand are two. To say this, we don’t need to posit a set, {the moon, my left hand}, nor do we need to talk about the fusion of the moon and my left hand, nor anything like that. We just need to believe in the moon and the hand, as two separate objects.

Set theory doesn’t help us figure out the truths of arithmetic, either. At best, it helps us provide rationalizations for them: i.e., people start from the self-evident truths of arithmetic, then figure out some set theoretic construction that makes those axioms come out true. If you don’t get the right answers, then you modify the construction till you get the right answers. I don’t see the value in such rationalization.

6. Are Sets Good for Anything?

Should we dispense with all talk about sets? Maybe, maybe not. There are many occasions when it is useful to use “set” vocabulary, and it is hard to rephrase an observation without mentioning something like sets.

What does it mean to say that 5x7 = 35? It means that if you have five groups, each of which has seven members, then you have 35 things in total. We don’t want to render ourselves unable to record truths like that. But the “groups” mentioned there look an awful lot like sets. It’s hard to see how we’d rephrase that without using some notion that functions like that of a set.

Conclusion: sets are puzzling.

[ *Based on: Approaching Infinity, ch. 8. ]