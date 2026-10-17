Fake Noûs

Fake Noûs

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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
Oct 17

Let’s try using intuition for a collection of none, one or many elements.

The most common physical intuition is a transparent box.

* None (The Empty Set): An empty box. It is a real object—the box exists—but there is nothing inside it.

* One (Singleton): A box containing exactly one item (e.g., a single apple).

* Many: A box containing a pile of items.

The Intuitive Rule: The container is distinct from its contents. A box containing a box containing an apple is not the same as a box just containing an apple.

Instead of a physical container, imagine a spotlight or a camera filter that highlights certain aspects of reality based on a rule.

* None: A spotlight looking for "all dragons currently living in Ohio." It shines on an empty stage. The rule is valid, but the result is zero.

* One: A spotlight looking for "the current President of the United States." It illuminates exactly one person.

* Many: A spotlight looking for "all prime numbers." It lights up an infinite highway of numbers.

The Intuitive Rule: A set isn't just a pile of things; it is a conceptual boundary. If an object passes the filter, it is "in." If it doesn't, it is "out."

Think of a set as a labeled file folder on a computer or in a filing cabinet.

* None: A folder labeled "Receipts from 1818." It is currently empty, but it is a distinct folder sitting on your drive.

* One: A folder labeled "Birth Certificate." It holds exactly one document.

* Many: A folder labeled "Photos." It holds hundreds of files.

Reimagining "None, One, or Many"

If we use these intuitive models, we can see that a set is essentially a unit of organization. It is a way for the human mind to treat a collection—or the possibility of a collection—as a single object, regardless of its size:

* Zero is a lack of content, but the container still exists.

* One collapses the distinction between the item and the group, but the boundaryremains.

* Many groups individual items into a single, cohesive concept.

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1 reply by Michael Huemer
technosentience's avatar
technosentience
Oct 18Edited

The Axiom of Comprehension is less dead than it might seem. While it's true that "there's a set for every description Φ[x]" is inconsistent, we can still have "for every property P, there's a unique set εP that has for elements all and only objects that are P", also called Basic Law V. See work by Anedrson and Zalta (https://doors.stanford.edu/Papers/frege-boolos.pdf) or Hamkins (https://arxiv.org/pdf/2209.07845).

However, those accounts give up unrestricted comprehension for properties: the logical principle that for every logical description Φ[x], there's a unique property Φ that applies to all objects which fulfill the description. But it's easy to motivate by, say, appeals to Liar's Paradox -- it's not guaranteed that all logical sentences denote a proposition, so it's also not guaranteed that all logical descriptions denote a unique property.

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